    Olectra bags biggest ever order of electric buses worth Rs 3,675 crore

    "Olectra Greentech Ltd (OLECTRA) has bagged the biggest ever order in its history for 2,100 electric buses from BEST," a company statement said.

    CR Sukumar
    May 23, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

    Electric buses manufacturer Olectra Greentech, part of the Hyderabad headquartered multidisciplinary conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (Meil), has on May 23 announced securing the biggest ever order in the history for 2,100 electric buses from Bhrihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) worth Rs 3,675 crore.

    Evey Trans Private Ltd (EVEY), an arm of Olectra, has obtained the letter of award from BEST after being declared as an L1 (least quoted) bidder.

    In a statement, Olectra said this is the biggest order (letter of award) in the Indian electric mobility history as on date wherein the order is to supply 2,100 electric buses on the gross cost contract/ operational expenditure model spanning 12 years.

    EVEY shall procure these 2,100 electric buses either directly by itself or through its special purpose vehicle from Olectra Greentech to be delivered over a period of 12 months.

    Olectra shall also undertake maintenance of these buses during the contract period and this transaction between Olectra and EVEY is to be considered related party transactions and shall be on an arm’s length basis, said the statement.

    “Running the largest Electric Bus fleet in India’s financial capital is a matter of pride,” said Olectra Greentech’s Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep.

    Olectra Greentech is already operating 40 electric buses for BEST in Mumbai, apart from operating electric buses in various state transport undertakings such as Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Dehradun, Surat, and Ahmedabad, Silvasa, and Nagpur.



    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Auto #BEST #Brihanmumbai Electric Supply Transport #Business #Olectra Greentech #Technology
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:27 pm
