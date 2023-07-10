Ola announces full-scale rollout of Prime Plus premium services in Bengaluru

With Prime Plus, Ola will not only be providing professional drivers, but it will also ensure complete ride assurance.

Ride-hailing platform Ola has announced a full-scale launch of its Prime Plus premium services in Bengaluru. The service is being launched in the city after its pilot in the city was a “massive success”, the company said.

With Prime Plus, Ola will not only be providing professional drivers, but it will also ensure complete ride assurance among a host of special features, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles.

The Prime Plus service was rolled out for all customers across Bengaluru on July 10 and will be launched in more cities throughout the month.

“The pilot of Prime Plus has been a tremendous success in Bangalore, significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience. We are extremely pleased to announce its full-scale launch in Bangalore, followed by a gradual expansion to other cities across the country. Ola will continue to enhance and adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” an Ola spokesperson said.

According to the company’s release, Ola, which began services in 2011, is among the few profitable consumer internet companies in the world. It added that Ola also has the biggest ride-hailing network in India with operations across 200 cities and over one million drivers on the platform.