App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No GST relief likely for auto sector: Report

The government has acknowledged that lending to the sector has stalled and assured of steps to encourage banks to push loans

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Automobile companies, who were banking on a Goods & Service Tax (GST) cut to bail them out from the slowdown that has gripped the sector, are likely to be disappointed as the Centre may dash their hopes after evaluating their snail-paced compliance to Bharat Stage-VI roll out, reports The Times of India.

The GST Council is unlikely to ease rates as it faces revenue deficits and given that such a step would also require states’ approval, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The government has, however, acknowledged that lending to the sector has stalled and assured of steps to encourage banks to push loans and make up for the vacuum created by the exit of many Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) from the space, the report stated.

related news

Expectations had risen after the GST Council heeded demands for a GST cut from the real estate sector. But, the cut did not help much as the problem lies elsewhere, a source told the paper.

The Centre noted that automakers dragged BS-VI implementations till it became apparent there would be no extension and that the Supreme Court respite would not extend beyond April 2020. Sources told the paper that companies would need to consider resale value for buyers who were reluctant to invest in options that would soon be obsolete.

"Companies should already have put in place a product mix, which allowed consumers to choose between BS-IV and BS-VI emission standards. This is taking the 'just in time' model a bit too far. You can’t get all your BS-VI models close to the switch-over date," the source added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Auto #Banks #finance #GST #loans #NBFCs #Real Estate #sector #Tax #Tax cut #vehicles

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.