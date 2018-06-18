App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix show director's Tesla car catches fire 'out of the blue'

As per Mary McCormack, the car was not running on autopilot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Director of some episodes for the Netflix show, ‘13 Reasons Why’ is still searching for a reason why his Tesla car caught fire in the middle of traffic in California. His wife and actor Mary McCormack posted a video online where flames can be seen bursting out of the bottom of the car.

In her tweet, she tagged Tesla and specified that the fire was not due to an accident and was completely ‘out of the blue’. Fortunately, a couple flagged her husband down and asked him to pull over and there were no injuries. She was glad that her three daughters were not in the car at that time.

As per a report by The Guardian, Mary McCormack, the wife of producer and director Michael Morris also confirmed that the car was not running on autopilot at the time and it was a normal Tesla.

Fire-fighters were immediately rushed to the scene who extinguished the flames quickly. William Nash, Sheriff’s Lieutenant in West Hollywood confirmed that some officers saw smoke coming out of the car which was followed by fire. They immediately called the fire-fighters for assistance.

He also said that the driver had got out of the car in time and there were no injuries due to the incident. The log entry points towards the possibility of a faulty battery as the cause, he said.

The report also quotes Tesla calling it an extraordinarily unusual occurrence. Tesla has further confirmed that it is investing the reason behind the fire. The Twitterati have responded to McCormack’s tweet in large numbers with views both in favour of and against Tesla.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Mary McCormack #Tesla #Trending News

