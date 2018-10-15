App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Motor India to launch electric SUV in 2020

MG Motor’s electric SUV will possibly the second of its kind after Hyundai gets ready to retail the Kona electric SUV in second half of 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

British car brand MG Motor has announced that its second product for the Indian market will be a fully electric vehicle and will be launched commercially in the first half of 2020.

"MG will launch a pure-electric SUV in India. The pure electric SUV will be a breakthrough chapter in the EV space in India, being one of its kind in the market," said Michael Yang, Executive Director of International Business, SAIC Motor & President of SAIC Motor International Company. SAIC owns MG Motor.

MG Motor’s electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) is possibly the second of its kind after India’s second largest passenger vehicle maker Hyundai gets ready to retail the Kona electric SUV in second half of 2019.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki will also launch its first electric vehicle in 2020.

related news

MG Motor’s first for India vehicle will roll out from its Halol plant in Gujarat in the second quarter of next year. The new SUV will be larger than the Hyundai Creta with a price point that is expected to be competitive considering the 80 percent localization on the model promised by the company.

The company has gone for a top-down approach for India wherein the more expensive models will be rolled out first followed by the cheaper models at later stages. Internet and artificial intelligence could play a critical role in helping the auto maker's products differentiate from the rest.

"With cars getting transformed with internet, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing etc. – MG can take advantage of this transformation and will use it as its key differentiator, enabling it to stand out from the crowd," Yang added.

MG Motor India is in the process of finalizing around 45 dealer partners to begin its sales next year, with around 100 touch points across India in the first phase. The car maker will hire close to 1,500 employees by the end of 2019, compared to the strength of 300 employees at present.

"As part of our commitment to this market, we are fast ramping up all our pre-launch activities, beginning with product roadshows for consumers in India next month. This will be followed by various brand-awareness initiatives to get closer to our prospective customers,"said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

"All our products will be designed and engineered in UK and China with the support of Indian engineers," Chaba added.

The current capacity at the Halol manufacturing facility stands at 80,000 units per annum. This will be expanded to 2 lakh units going forward, depending on the requirement.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 01:28 pm

tags #Auto #Business #MG Motor India #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.