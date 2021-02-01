MG Motor India partners with Zoomcar, ORIX to offer ZS EV on subscription at Rs 49,999 per month

MG Motor India has partnered with car rental service providers, Zoomcar and ORIX to provide the ZS EV at an inaugural fee of Rs 49,999 under the 36-month plan.

Currently available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the ZS EV can be leased for 12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months. Each of these subscription plans come at different rates.

MG India plans to utilise the end-to-end vehicle leasing technology from Zoomcar which choosing ORIX as its vehicle deployment partner.

The MG ZS EV is available in two trim levels, both of which get a 44.5 kWh battery pack. This powers a 142 PS/353 Nm electric motor for a full 340 km of range on a single charge. Charging options include both a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger as well as a 50 kW fast charger. While the former offer 80 percent over 6 to 8 hours, 50 minutes is all you would need from the fast charger.

The ZS EV currently competes with the likes of the Hyundai Kona electric and the Tata Nexon. Prices start at Rs 20.88 lakh for the Excite trim and Rs 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive Trim.