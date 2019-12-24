Mercedes-Benz launches 'Premiere Express Prime' to get your car serviced within 3 hours or it's free

In a bid to reduce the waiting time of customers, German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz recently launched the Premiere Express Prime service program. It enables complete servicing of any model from the company’s lineup in three hours.

The company has set up a dedicated infrastructure within its service centre that dedicates bays, tools, equipment and a team. This team comprises of one team leader and two certified maintenance technicians, whose task is to complete the servicing in three hours.

The customers will be benefitted as they will have to travel to the service centre once, while their average service time for maintenance of vehicles is also reduced drastically. The company is offering two types of services, where Service A type includes oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant antifreeze mixture ratio check, washing, and interior and exterior cleaning.

Service B type includes most of the components of Service A, with the addition of fuel filter check and air filter replacement. The company also checks the diesel fuel filter, brake discs and brake pads and wheel balancing. However, the company will exclude major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on speciality AMG vehicles.

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The long term success of an automotive brand, especially in the luxury car segment in India, is decided on service excellence and hassle free ownership experience provided to the customer. Mercedes-Benz believes in winning customer loyalty through a delightful, exclusive and outstanding service experience.

"With the launch of ‘Premiere Express Prime’ we aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to 3 hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, “Efficiency focus” and “Retention offensive” are the key strategies for Customer Services”