App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz launches 'Premiere Express Prime' to get your car serviced within 3 hours or it's free

The company has set up a dedicated infrastructure within its service centre, which gets dedicated bays, tools, equipment and a dedicated team.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

In a bid to reduce the waiting time of customers, German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz recently launched the Premiere Express Prime service program. It enables complete servicing of any model from the company’s lineup in three hours.

The company has set up a dedicated infrastructure within its service centre that dedicates bays, tools, equipment and a team. This team comprises of one team leader and two certified maintenance technicians, whose task is to complete the servicing in three hours.

The customers will be benefitted as they will have to travel to the service centre once, while their average service time for maintenance of vehicles is also reduced drastically. The company is offering two types of services, where Service A type includes oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant antifreeze mixture ratio check, washing, and interior and exterior cleaning.

Close

Service B type includes most of the components of Service A, with the addition of fuel filter check and air filter replacement. The company also checks the diesel fuel filter, brake discs and brake pads and wheel balancing. However, the company will exclude major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on speciality AMG vehicles.

related news

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The long term success of an automotive brand, especially in the luxury car segment in India, is decided on service excellence and hassle free ownership experience provided to the customer. Mercedes-Benz believes in winning customer loyalty through a delightful, exclusive and outstanding service experience.

"With the launch of ‘Premiere Express Prime’ we aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to 3 hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, “Efficiency focus” and “Retention offensive” are the key strategies for Customer Services”

Currently, Mercedes-Benz has initiated the service in Bengaluru and will soon make it available in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Premier Express Prime #Technology #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.