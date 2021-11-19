Mercedes-Benz launches compact car model priced at Rs 79.5 lakh

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class which was launched as a completely built unit got a massive price drop thanks to Mercedes-Benz India announcing that it will be assembling the car locally.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched its performance oriented compact car AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

The car is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine, producing 421 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 270 km/hr, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said,"We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country."

The company is also strongly reinforcing the importance of the new generation sports car in its overall growth strategy, he added.

"The introduction of the AMG 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India," Schwenk added.

The AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with safety features such as the blind spot assist that helps monitor areas alongside and behind the car to warn the driver before changing lanes and active lane keeping assist helping the driver maneuver the vehicle back in the lane, the company said.

With the latest launch, Mercedes-Benz India said the AMG now has 13 products in its portfolio in India, which is "the strongest line-up for any performance brand".

Schwenk said the AMG portfolio has been witnessing strong growth as the company has been pursuing a strategy for several years to cater to customers who "really enjoy driving high performance cars" as part of Mercedes-Benz’ growth plans in India.

The new car is available at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across India and at Mercedes-Benz India’s online store, the company said.