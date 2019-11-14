App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maserati confirms last model of GranTurismo series, the Zeda

The GranTurismo has existed since 2007 and consists of models such as the GranCabrio and the current-gen GranTurismo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati has officially announced the end of its GranTurismo sports car series. Its final model will be the Zeda and will be launched as a two-door, four-seater coupe.

The GranTurismo has existed since 2007 and consists of models such as the GranCabrio and the current-gen GranTurismo. The last model in this lineup will be called the Zeda, which takes its inspiration from the last alphabet ‘Z’ indicating the end of the lineup. The company will then move on to upgrade its production facility in Modena and build the GT and GC electric vehicles by 2020.

The car also features a special paint scheme which is said to symbolize the constant evolution of Maserati. The rear sports a satin white finish which changes to a burnished metallic grey colour in the middle and ends with the company’s signature Maserati blue at the front. It is designed by the company’s Centro Stile Maserati design studio. Maserati has borrowed a 4.7-litre, V8 engine from Ferrari which makes 460 PS of maximum power and 520 Nm of peak torque.

In 2007, at the Geneva Motor Show, Maserati debuted the GranTurismo as a milestone in the history of the company. This 4-seater 2-door coupe got Pininfarina's classic design language, a naturally aspirated V8 and an inspiration from the Maserati A6 1500 from 1947. In 2009, the GranCabrio made its first appearance at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Auto #GranTurismo #Maserati #Technology #trends

