Maserati confirms entry on to the EV bandwagon

Adding its name to the list of major manufacturers around the world, Maserati has confirmed that it will be electrifying its entire lineup, beginning with the Ghibli. The Italian exotic carmaker will manufactur all its vehicles in Italy with the first expected to be unveiled in 2021.

The Ghibli will pioneer the company’s entry in the electric vehicles (EV) race and will be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Though Maserati has not revealed its official spec sheet, it can be expected to make at least 275 PS of maximum power which is the current output from the Ghibli’s 3-litre diesel motor.

The company has also confirmed that it will develop a brand new, fully electric sports car. It will be produced at Modena, Italy. Maserati also plans to convert its flagship models, the Gran-Turismo and the Grand Cabrio, to all-electric powertrains.

Maserati is currently developing a new utility vehicle which will be manufactured at a new production facility in Cassino. It is slated to open by mid-2020 and the first prototypes are expected to start rolling out by 2021.