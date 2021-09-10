MARKET NEWS

Maruti Ciaz crosses cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
 
 
Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday said its mid-size sedan Ciaz has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014.

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki’s ’Smart Hybrid’ technology that enhances fuel-efficiency. It is currently available at a price range of Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch in 2014, the Ciaz has "witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment".

The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna. The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna. "The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand," he added.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Auto #Business #Ciaz #Companies #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Sep 10, 2021 11:47 am

