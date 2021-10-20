Mahindra XUV700 bookings hit 65,000 in two weeks

live bse live

SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra claimed that it has clocked 65,000 cumulative bookings for the XUV700 within two weeks of launch.

The Mumbai-based company has partnered with a consulting company to devise and implement an algorithm-based process to streamline the delivery process of the vehicle.

This will be based on a combination of parameters which include quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

The deliveries for the XUV700’s petrol variants will start from October 30 while for diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November, the company informed.

The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting October 27. The company, however, cautioned that the given date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario.

M&M claims that the flagship model was fully booked two days in a row, on October 7 and October 8, with 25,000 bookings on each day in just under three hours.

The XUV700 was launched at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh for the manual and Rs 12.99 lakh for the automatic. These prices were valid only for the first 25,000 units. M&M thereafter increased the XUV700’s price by Rs 50,000 for the next 25,000 units.