Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking for EV charging stations? Here's how you can search for them

Google recently updated its database to show the nearest EV charging stations to the user’s location.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining prominence and major automobile manufacturers are introducing EVs across multiple segments. It has become necessary for electric vehicle charging stations to be accessible. For prospective or current electric vehicle owners, here is how you can locate the nearest EV charging station.

Google recently updated its database to show the nearest EV charging stations to the user’s location. The app can also show information about the charging station, such as photographs and reviews by other users.

However, this app has certain drawbacks to its usage. It does not specify if the charging station is in use or not, or what kind of plug types it has on offer.

Close

Hence, the user may have to either personally visit the station or give them a call to find out the different available plug types. The company is yet to advertise it on a national platform, indicating it might still have work to do.

Many automobile manufacturers have also begun setting up their own charging infrastructures. Tata has already set up 85 public chargers across 13 cities. It also has plans of installing 300 chargers in five metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Auto #Google Maps #Technology #trends

