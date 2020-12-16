Kia to launch all-new MPV in India by early 2022

Kia is, by far, one of the better performing newcomers out there. After the success that their lineup has enjoyed, the company is now looking at expanding into the MPV segment.

According to a report in Autocar, the Korean carmaker is looking at launching a new MPV into the Indian market. Scheduled for a launch in early 2022, the new MPV would be a little larger than the Seltos itself, but smaller than the Carnival MPV.

The design can be expected to follow the current language, so a tiger-nose grille will be headline in the new car. In terms of the powertrain, the report suggests that the MPV could get both petrol as well as diesel options. The Seltos currently runs a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1-litre turbo-petrol from the Sonet could also make its way here, but that will have to be seen.

The variety of tech that Kia has offered with its cars have always been the deciding factor for most customers and this time shouldn’t be much different. Expect a big-sized touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera, UVO+ connected car tech and maybe even the air purifier from the Sonet, although this could be placed in the higher variants.

Of course, there are no details out yet, but if Kia can manage to price the new MPV aggressively, we see no reason why the car shouldn’t take the Indian market by storm. Just look at how well the Sonet is doing.