Kia India garners 7,738 bookings for Carens in one day

The company had opened the pre-bookings for the new model on January 14 at an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Automaker Kia India on Monday said it has received 7,738 bookings of its upcoming model Carens on the first day of commencing the order process.

The company had opened the pre-bookings for the new model on January 14 at an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first-day booking we have received for any of our products in India," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

With Carens, the company has offered a choice of multiple engines and transmission options, coupled with the standard safety package and many first-in-class features to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover, he added.

"It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country," Park noted.

The three-row recreational vehicle — Carens, will be offered in five trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus – coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and seven seating options.

The model features three powertrain options — 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel.

Besides, the customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options 6MT, 7DCT and 6 AT. Besides various convenience elements, the model would come with 66 connected features.
PTI
