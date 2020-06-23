Kawasaki ZX-25R dyno test figures revealed

Over the past few months, Kawasaki had been gradually revealing a lot of details on its quarter-litre offering, the ZX-25R, except a crucial detail that was kept under wraps. But now, the company has finally shed light on the much-awaited performance figures.

While a 250cc bike is not a big deal in the motoring world now, what makes this ZX-25R unique is its inline-four cylinder engine. Performance figures from the engine, till now, had not been disclosed, but Indonesian publication TMCblog claims to have received a sheet on the dyno tests done by Akrapovic.

The results are not up anymore on Akrapovic’s site. A google search shows a page was available but clicking it doesn’t reveal much and a search on their website says no products are available. The blog, however, did manage to get screenshots.

Exhaust experts, Akrapovic’s tests revealed that the ZX-25R is capable of producing 41.4 PS of maximum power at 15,350 rpm and 20.8 Nm of peak torque at 12,700 rpm. These figures are all measured at the rear wheel and factoring in for a 10-15 percent loss, the figures at the crank should be in the range of 45-47 PS of power and about 22 Nm of torque.

These figures now also put the Ninja ZX-25R directly in competition with bikes in a higher class like the KTM 390 Duke or even Kawasaki’s own Ninja 400. While these are the ZX-25R’s stock figures, Akrapovic also let slip the numbers with their exhaust strapped to the bike – 43.3 PS and 21.5 Nm.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was supposed to launch in Indonesia back in April, but the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns saw those plans being postponed. Now the expectation is for July or August.

There is no official word on whether the Ninja ZX-25R will ever if at all, make it to India. It is a unique bike and the use of all those premium parts, Kawasaki will have to price it upwards of Rs 6 lakh. Not a price tag the Indian audience would flock towards, especially with bikes with about the same power figures and even better for cheaper.