App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR opens bookings for new Land Rover Defender in India

The vehicle comes in two distinct body styles -- 3 door version (90) and 5 door trim (110) as a completely built unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings of the new Land Rover Defender in India. The model, which comes with 300 PS petrol powertrain, is priced from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle comes in two distinct body styles -- 3 door version (90) and 5 door trim (110) as a completely built unit.

"The new Defender embraces its rich lineage in a modern, 21st century package that makes it extremely capable, on and off-road," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

Close

The new Defender will be offered in five different variants across both 90 and 110 trims; Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition.

related news

The model is customisable with a multitude of seating options, accessory packs and features to choose from, JLR said.

For India, the new Defender will come with various features like 360 degree surround camera, wade sensing, electronic air suspension (standard on 110), smartphone pack, connected navigation, off-road tyres, centre console with refrigerated compartment (optional) and more, it added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Auto #Land Rover #Land Rover Defender #Technology

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.