Jawa Perak bobber bookings begin today; deliveries to start in April

The Jawa Perak, a bike that a lot of people have been waiting for, has finally made way to its launch. Price of the bike was announced earlier in November and bookings, too, are all set to begin today, January 1, from 6 pm onward.

The Jawa Perak is a bobber-styled bike, which makes it a very niche motorcycle. It is very different from its siblings, the Jawa and the Jawa 42. The Perak is lower slung and gives the pillion seat a miss, while the rider gets a cantilevered seat which also has an integrated tail lamp. And that's not all. The bobber styling extends to the bar-end mirrors and chopped fenders too.

The Perak also comes with a bigger engine than its siblings. It is powered by a BSVI-compliant 334cc single cylinder, capable of churning out 30 PS of power and 31 Nm of peak torque while transmission is handled by a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension comes via conventional telescopic forks up front and a well-hidden rear monoshock. Unlike the other two Jawas, both the disc brakes in the Perak are ABS-enabled.