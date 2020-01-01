App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jawa Perak bobber bookings begin today; deliveries to start in April

The Jawa Perak is a bobber-styled bike, which makes it a very niche motorcycle and is also very different from its siblings, the Jawa and the Jawa 42.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jawa Perak, a bike that a lot of people have been waiting for, has finally made way to its launch. Price of the bike was announced earlier in November and bookings, too, are all set to begin today, January 1, from 6 pm onward.

The Jawa Perak is a bobber-styled bike, which makes it a very niche motorcycle. It is very different from its siblings, the Jawa and the Jawa 42. The Perak is lower slung and gives the pillion seat a miss, while the rider gets a cantilevered seat which also has an integrated tail lamp. And that's not all. The bobber styling extends to the bar-end mirrors and chopped fenders too.

The Perak also comes with a bigger engine than its siblings. It is powered by a BSVI-compliant 334cc single cylinder, capable of churning out 30 PS of power and 31 Nm of peak torque while transmission is handled by a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension comes via conventional telescopic forks up front and a well-hidden rear monoshock. Unlike the other two Jawas, both the disc brakes in the Perak are ABS-enabled.

Close
For a while now, the Jawa Perak has been a highly-awaited bike. But one has to understand that the bike will be a lifestyle motorcycle and not something everyone would be willing to buy. However, priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is the most affordable factory-made bobber in India. The company will also be limiting the amount of bookings it will take up since with deliveries scheduled for April, they do not want people to have to wait for too long.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Auto #Jawa #Jawa Perak #Technology

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.