Jaguar I-Pace, the award-winning electric car, is open for bookings—what you need to know

Not too long ago, Jaguar Land Rover India announced that they indeed planned on bringing in the Jaguar I-Pace to India. The brand has now announced that bookings for the same are officially open.

The I-Pace marked a huge turning point for Jaguar, which had been languishing in the sales department, across the globe (except for markets like the US, where it fared relatively better). It marked Jag’s first all-electric car, after the brand announced that all of its new models launched after 2020 will be electric.

The I-Pace has received overwhelming praise ever since its launch from the global press, going on to win the World Car of The Year award in 2019 (along with the World Green Car of the Year award). In terms of design, the car is peak 2020 – it’s a cross between an SUV and a sports coupé, with the muscular wheel arches of the latter, and the raised ride height of the former.

It’s got very little in terms of front and rear overhangs, a swooping shoulder line giving it the appearance of a crouching predator. The design in fact, has gone a long way in helping it shed unnecessary weight – an edge it possesses over the likes of the EQC, which weighs two-and-a-half-ton. While it’s too early to speculate, the price of the I-Pace is likely to hover around the Rs1 Crore mark. A 90Kw lithium-ion battery gives it 400hp of power along with a solid 696Nm of torque. According to the brand, the car will do approximately 480km on a single charge.

Prior to this announcement, JLR wished to have a pre-existing charging network in place, with the help of Tata Power. And this might just be what makes the car tick. Because JLR has already worked out a plan with Tata Power to provide domestic and office charging solutions.

While it’s premature to speculate the price, the I-Pace is expected to cost upwards of Rs 1 crore, on-road. The charging units, according to the brand, will be provided free of cost, and the battery will come with a 1.6 lakh kilometer or 8-year warranty, whichever elapses first.

The I-Pace will also benefit from Tata’s charging network of over 200 EX charging stations that have already been installed over the country. JLR appears to have done its homework.