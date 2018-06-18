Isuzu's bestsellers D-Max pickup and MU-X SUV get special X-Power editions

Leveraging the success of D-Max Pickup and MU-X SUV, Japanese automaker Isuzu has recently released the look for the special editions of these two models – called 'X-Power' soon to be launched in China.

As per a report by NDTV, the new special edition cars will be based on the facelifted models. The new models will only get a cosmetic upgrade, as the car specifications remain same. Like most special editions upgrade, there won't be much change in the machinery of the automobile; only the design and colour scheme will be enhanced.

The new MU-X SUV 'X-Power' edition will get a colour scheme of dark grey with orange accents on the fog lamp housing and the wheel hubs. Its cabin will also get some orange colour accentuated in its design and the wheels will be all-black with a twin-spoke design. Except for these design changes, there won't be many modifications in the features and specifications of the SUV.

The D-Max Pickup will also get a similar colour scheme upgrade of dark grey, but instead of orange highlights, the car will feature silver plastic cladding on the front bumper along with yellow surrounds. Its wheels just like MU-X, will be all-black with yellow highlights on the wheel hubs. Its interior will also get yellow highlights on the dashboard along with centre console and the seats. This upgrade will certainly make the pickup look more butch than before.

However, the Chinese specifications of both the models differ a little from Indian models. The Indian model gets LED fog lamps while the Chinese model doesn't. Both the models get a 3.0-litre diesel engine, which makes around 175 bhp, with an option of a 1.9-litre diesel engine that makes around 160 bhp available for MU-X.

The Indian D-Max model gets a 2.5-litre diesel engine that makes around 133 bhp. The Chinese models have a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Indian model has a five-speed manual and five-speed automatic transmission options. The arrival date/month for the 'X-Power' edition in India is still unknown.