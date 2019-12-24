App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How does the Hyundai Aura fare against its predecessor, the Xcent?

Both compact sedans share a common heritage of being derived from a compact hatchback.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Hyundai Aura (Image: Twitter/@HyundaiIndia)
Hyundai Aura (Image: Twitter/@HyundaiIndia)

Hyundai recently unveiled the sub-4m compact sedan, the Aura. The Korean carmaker has based the Aura on the Grand i10 Nios and it borrows most of its features from the compact hatchback. Since the Aura is a replacement for the Xcent, here is how the sedan fares against its predecessor.

Both compact sedans share a common heritage of being derived from a compact hatchback. While the Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Xcent was based on the previous generation Grand i10.

The Xcent features oversized headlamps and prominent straight lines but the Aura has a streamlined and rounded appearance. Both cars feature chrome and LED aesthetics, though the wide grille, with matte-finished silver on the Aura suits the car well.

Close

The Aura borrows its twin-boomerang DRLs and grille from the Euro-spec i10. Though it looks a little overstyled from the side, the rear-end significantly differentiates it from the Xcent.

related news

The Xcent has large taillamps flanking the number plate, while the Aura has a sleek set of taillights with sharp creases on the inside. Both cars have almost identical dimensi0ons, though the Aura is 20mm wider and has a 25mm longer wheelbase.

Hyundai is offering the Aura with a choice between a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre diesel unit, both of which are BSVI-compliant. The petrol unit makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor makes 75PS and 190Nnm of peak torque. The company is also offering a 1-litre, turbocharged GDI petrol which makes 100PS and 172Nm.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #AURA #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends #Xcent

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.