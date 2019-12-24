How does the Hyundai Aura fare against its predecessor, the Xcent?

Both compact sedans share a common heritage of being derived from a compact hatchback.
Hyundai recently unveiled the sub-4m compact sedan, the Aura. The Korean carmaker has based the Aura on the Grand i10 Nios and it borrows most of its features from the compact hatchback. Since the Aura is a replacement for the Xcent, here is how the sedan fares against its predecessor.
Both compact sedans share a common heritage of being derived from a compact hatchback. While the Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios, the Xcent was based on the previous generation Grand i10.
The Xcent features oversized headlamps and prominent straight lines but the Aura has a streamlined and rounded appearance. Both cars feature chrome and LED aesthetics, though the wide grille, with matte-finished silver on the Aura suits the car well.
The Aura borrows its twin-boomerang DRLs and grille from the Euro-spec i10. Though it looks a little overstyled from the side, the rear-end significantly differentiates it from the Xcent.
The Xcent has large taillamps flanking the number plate, while the Aura has a sleek set of taillights with sharp creases on the inside. Both cars have almost identical dimensi0ons, though the Aura is 20mm wider and has a 25mm longer wheelbase.Hyundai is offering the Aura with a choice between a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre diesel unit, both of which are BSVI-compliant. The petrol unit makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor makes 75PS and 190Nnm of peak torque. The company is also offering a 1-litre, turbocharged GDI petrol which makes 100PS and 172Nm.