English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India total wholesales in May at 3,53,188 units

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported total wholesales of 3,53,188 units last month on Wednesday. In the same month last year, the business sent out 58,168 units to dealers, despite several lockdowns caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

    June 01, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total wholesales last month stood at 3,53,188 units. The company had dispatched 58,168 units to dealers in the same month of last year amid multiple lockdowns owing to the impact of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

    Domestic sales last month was at 3,20,844 units while the same stood at 38,763 units in May 2021. Exports last month stood at 32,344 units as against 19,405 units in May 2021.

    "The market is gaining back strength as disturbances in terms of supply side are subsiding coupled with rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement. The sales figures this month are not comparable to May last year as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance, he added.

    "Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon," Ogata noted.
    Tags: #Auto #Covid-19 #domestic sales #HMSI #lockdown #pandemic
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 07:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.