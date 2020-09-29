Honda is unveiling this cruiser bike that will compete with Royal Enfield's Bullet 350 and Classic 350

Royal Enfield has gone virtually unchallenged for a long, long time and it is only until the Jawa came out, that it got proper competition. Then came the Benelli Imperiale 400 that added to the segment and now, we have the Honda Highness.

The Honda Highness, a cruiser motorcycle built to rival the Royal Enfield is set for a launch on September 30. But how close will it be to its primary rivals the Bullet 350 and the Classic 350, is a subjective matter.

If the internet is anything to go by, the new cruiser will take design inspiration from the Rebel series that is sold internationally.

In that form the Highness will more closely pose competition to the upcoming Meteor 350.

Whatever the case may be the, the powertrain is believed to be a 300-350cc mill. This could be a reworked version of the CB300R’s 286cc liquid-cooled motor.

On the CB300R, the engine churns out 30.4 PS of power and 27.4 Nm of torque. This, too, could be tweaked to suit the cruiser’s abilities with better low-end torque.

As for pricing, the Honda Highness could get a price tag of under the Rs 2.5 lakh mark, but if it really has to compete with the Royal Enfield, less is more.