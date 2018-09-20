App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 01:56 PM IST

Harley-Davidson enters used bike segment in India

The official launch precedes the pilot testing Harley-Davidson has been undertaking since the start of the year through a select sales outlets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited: Rs 49.99 lakh
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited: Rs 49.99 lakh

One of world’s largest cruiser bike manufacturers - Harley-Davidson - has announced its foray into the pre-owned bike market in India.

The official launch precedes the pilot testing Harley-Davidson has been undertaking since the start of the year through a select sales outlets.

The US-based bike maker said it will run a 99-point quality check on the used motorcycles before certifying them for sales under the brand Harley-Davidson Originals.

“Harley-Davidson Originals motorcycles come with an official warranty for 1 year and is similar to the warranty that is issued on new motorcycles, with an option to extend it to a further 2 or 3 years should one require,” said a statement.

The company offers 17 models across 28 independent dealerships in India with prices starting at Rs 5.25 lakh going to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley’s rivals like Triumph and Ducati have also expressed interest in entering India’s pre-owned bike market. Royal Enfield announced its entry into the segment with the opening of the Vintage brand.

Domestic demand for Harley bikes came under pressure last fiscal, falling nearly 11 percent to 1,291 units. Triumph Motorcycles too saw a similar dip in volumes to 513 units, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

