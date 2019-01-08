Future S Concept to Wagon R 2019: Maruti Suzuki's has an action-packed launch line-up

Maruti Suzuki is set to rejuvenate their entire line-up, coming up with various improved, as well as brand new versions of their already beloved cars. With an all-new diesel engine, electric concepts and turbocharged iteration, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a whirlpool of car launches. That said, here is a list of upcoming Maruti cars:

Maruti Suzuki Future S Concept

Kicking off this list is a brand new ‘compact SUV’ concept car showcased at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo. While there are no recent plans of taking this car into production, the company's claim that the Maruti Suzuki Future S concept previews its future compact car design and next level of "design evolution" regarding proportions, body sculpting and fusing body patterns and colours, could mean that Maruti is serious about this compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

With the immense success of the Vitara Brezza as a commercial vehicle and a long haulier, Maruti decided to answer the call of petrol-heads, coming up with a petrol version for the SUV. Reportedly, the Vitara Brezza is to share the 1.0L Boosterjet motor currently powering the Baleno RS. This could give the Vitara Brezza a power output of 100 BHP and 150 Nm of torque, as opposed to the current 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine generating a peak power of 89bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Swift RS

Acknowledging the request to infuse dose of adrenaline to the agile Swift, Maruti Suzuki has finally given the Swift a turbocharger. Borrowing the mighty 1.0L Boosterjet engine from its current sibling and rival the Baleno RS, the Swift will produce a maximum power of 100.5bhp and 150Nm of torque. This motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, although an automatic version is expected too.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

One of the most iconic cars of yesteryears, the Jimny is set to make a comeback on the Indian streets, with an all new and improved avatar. At the heart of the beefed-up body of the jeep will be the 1.4L Boosterjet engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. A 6-speed AMT option will be available as well.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019

The most recognisable car on the streets, Wagon R has cemented itself in the hearts of Indians since generations. With its 2019 reincarnation, the vehicle is set to make new statements in the Indian automobile market.