Forgot to carry your vehicle documents? These apps can help you avoid a hefty fine

The implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act of 2019 has caused panic among the drivers. People are scrambling to get their documents in order and avoid a hefty fine while shopping fiercely for a helmet. Absence of documents such as Driving License, Registration card (RC), Pollution Certificate (PUC) is met with stringent action.

Although a person might have all the documents, it may so happen that the vehicle owner forgets to keep them in the vehicle. If that happens, a driver or a rider may be liable to face punishment. In such a situation, it is possible to avoid huge fines imposed under the new Motor Vehicle Act. A person can easily store all the necessary documents as an e-copy. For this, DigiLocker or mParivahan apps can be used.

In fact, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules last year, removing the provision that people should get a hard copy of transport-related documents such as driving license, vehicle registration certificate, insurance, permits, etc.

Under the revised rule, motorists can also carry all such documents in electronic form. When the police or any other officer demands it, they can show it. The government has provided two apps, DigiLocker and mParivahan. If someone wants to check your documents, the e-copy is readily available for display.

According to a transport official, digital documents in the form of a scanned copy or photo of a driving license, Registration Certificate (RC), or insurance can be accepted. These are stored in DigiLocker or mParivahan.