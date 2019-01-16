Ford unveils 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 - its most powerful car ever

Carroll Shelby was a legendary racer and car designer, whose collaboration with Ford gave rise to the iconic Mustang Shelby. This Mustang was specially built for speed, and Ford treated it as such. With the 2020 iteration revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, Ford has officially redefined the meaning of power.

A 5.2L V8 powers the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. However, this is not an ordinary engine, as it is hand-built, using high-grade aluminum. This not only makes it a potent engine but also makes it one of the most light-weighted in its segment. This monstrous engine is mated to a supercharger and gives a combined output of over 700 PS. That much power is difficult to wrap your head around, let alone control.

The drivetrain for this car is a first-in-class 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and has RWD (Rear Wheel Drive). This transmission is made to handle some drive modes, including sport, drag, track or even a weather-based mode. Massive 20-inch alloys hold the car up, and Michelin supplies the rubber for the car.

Considering the mind-boggling specs of this car, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this car stops with 420mm 6-piston Brembo rotors, which are again, the largest ever fitted to an American Sports Coupe.

Conveniently enough, Ford spared no expense for the interior either, and each inch of the lavish cabin is flooded with carbon-fibre, including the instrument cluster, and a driver-centric control panel.

While it is slated to launch in the last quarter of 2019, we do not see any plans of Ford launching this monstrosity in India anytime soon.