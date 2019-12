Everything you should know about Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic

Jaguar Land Rover recently unveiled a limited edition of the Range Rover Velar SUV in the international market. It is called the Black Limited edition and is based on the car’s D-180 R-Dynamic SE variant.

The SUV gets 21-inch gloss black alloys, as well as privacy glass, fixed panoramic glass roof, heated steering wheel and adaptive dynamics. Its upholstery is covered in ebony-perforated grained leather, while the SUV can be purchased in either Santorini Black or Eiger Grey.

Jaguar is expected to carry forward the 2-litre, turbocharged diesel unit from the standard D-180 R-Dynamic. It makes 177PS of maximum power and 430Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The company has confirmed that it will be manufacturing only 500 units of the Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition for a price tag of Rs 53.27 lakh (ex-showroom, when converted), though it is yet to reveal if the SUV will be sold in India. Currently, the India-sped Velar is priced at Rs 722.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with either 2-litre petrol or a 2-litre diesel unit.