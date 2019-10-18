Everything you should know about 2020 Toyota Yaris

Toyota will launch the new Yaris at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, with sales slated to begin by February 2020 in Japan.
Japanese carmaker recently unveiled the latest generation of the Yaris, which became the first car to get the company’s new TNGA (GA-B) platform. The car returns in its fourth generation and now gets a hybrid powertrain.
The Yaris has undergone a complete aesthetic overhaul but retains its original characteristics. It gets a large grille and wider rear haunches and is offered with a dual-tone paint scheme. Toyota has also equipped the car with a high-mounted rear haunch. The cabin also has a clutter-free design to optimise storage space.
The car is based on the company’s new TNGA (GA-B) platform which makes it lightweight with a low centre of gravity. It is offered with two petrol engine options including a 1-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit.
Though Toyota has not revealed the power figures of these engines yet, it has been confirmed that the smaller engine will be mated to a CVT gearbox which sends power to the front wheel, while the bigger motor will have the option of a 6-speed manual with front-wheel drive or a CVT gearbox. It also gets a hybrid setup with the bigger motor, which is coupled to an E-Four electric four-wheel drive system.
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .