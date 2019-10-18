Everything you should know about 2020 Toyota Yaris

Japanese carmaker recently unveiled the latest generation of the Yaris, which became the first car to get the company’s new TNGA (GA-B) platform. The car returns in its fourth generation and now gets a hybrid powertrain.

The Yaris has undergone a complete aesthetic overhaul but retains its original characteristics. It gets a large grille and wider rear haunches and is offered with a dual-tone paint scheme. Toyota has also equipped the car with a high-mounted rear haunch. The cabin also has a clutter-free design to optimise storage space.

The car is based on the company’s new TNGA (GA-B) platform which makes it lightweight with a low centre of gravity. It is offered with two petrol engine options including a 1-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit.

Though Toyota has not revealed the power figures of these engines yet, it has been confirmed that the smaller engine will be mated to a CVT gearbox which sends power to the front wheel, while the bigger motor will have the option of a 6-speed manual with front-wheel drive or a CVT gearbox. It also gets a hybrid setup with the bigger motor, which is coupled to an E-Four electric four-wheel drive system.