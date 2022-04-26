EV maker One Moto India ties up with Royal Sundaram General Insurance

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Electric vehicle maker, One Moto India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co Ltd for insurance policies of its vehicles.

Under the tie-up, One Moto India customers will be able to avail an add on cover-depreciation waiver that enables them full claim without deduction, to their motor policies issued by the brand.

Apart from this, the customers will also be offered competitive pricing, and cashless facility for claims at One Moto centers, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, One Moto India Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Aditya Reddy said majority of the customer base is experiencing EVs for the first time, they seek more support to enable the transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) to EV.

"We have identified the requirement and are trying to address the same with reputed associations, so that everything can be offered to our discerning customers under one roof,” he added.

Stating that the electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is rising at a very fast pace, Royal Sundaram Country Head, Retail Agency Key Partnerships KN Murali said, ”With such growing demand and high EV adoption, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space.”

He further said, as the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-mobility for a better and greener future, the company’s contribution will be effective with the association with One Moto team.

At present, One Moto India has three electric two-wheelers — Byka, Electa, and Commuta — available in the market.

It had recently announced association with Global Assure to provide easy roadside assistance services across India.





