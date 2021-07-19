MARKET NEWS

Engine problem: Mahindra & Mahindra recalls diesel vehicles made at Nashik plant

The limited batch of vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2, 2021, were fed with contaminated fuel.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a recall of less than 600 vehicles that were made at its Nashik factory for replacement of their diesel engines suspected of premature wear.

The limited batch of vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2, 2021, were fed with contaminated fuel, the Mumbai-based company stated. The company did not specify the names of the models that are part of the recall process.

“The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company,” M&M further said.

M&M, which is India’s fifth-largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles, manufactures the Scorpio, Bolero, Marrazo and XUV300 at the Nashik factory.

M&M is in the midst of a product launch plan which includes the XUV700, its flagship SUV, which is set to debut in the premium segment in the next few weeks. It also unveiled the Bolero Neo, a restyled TUV300, which is expected to go on sale before the XUV700.
first published: Jul 19, 2021 02:56 pm

