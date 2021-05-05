Doorstep fuel delivery in Mumbai: Startup to provide app-based diesel delivery to hospitals, offices, other establishments

The Fuel Delivery has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to delivery diesel anywhere in India.

Fuel delivery startup, The Fuel Delivery has started operations in Mumbai. The app-based doorstep diesel delivery startup aims to cater to sectors like hospitals, corporate office parks, shopping malls, real estate, warehouses, agriculture, banks, and schools and institutions.

The process, like any other app-based delivery service, is as simple as sign up, provide requirement, make payment and wait for the fuel to arrive.

The Fuel Delivery has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to deliver the fuel anywhere in the country.

The company currently has three bowsers in operation in Mumbai, all of which comply with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) standards. These bowsers are monitored and tracked in real-time. It also tracks the quantity and quality of the fuel in the vehicle.

Petrol and diesel sales have fallen by 61 percent and 57 percent over the last year largely due to the COVID-19 restrictions, an Autocarpro report said quoting the startup.

“Since we are starting now in a very crucial phase, we have orders worth more than 100 thousand litres per month/per bowser in places like Mumbai and Delhi. We have a set of customers and MoU in place, when we do the consolidated number what we get to see is with these three browsers on road today we are able to deliver approximately 300 thousand litres in a month in Mumbai,” the report quoted Rakshit Mathur, founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

The company is also looking to expand operations into other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chandigarh in the next 12-18 months.