App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoded: 4 things you should know about Husqvarna Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401

A list of things you should know about Husqvarna’s upcoming motorcycles.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH is a quiet group of engineers and designers, that specialises in motocross, enduro and supermoto motorcycles. While not being motorcycle manufacturers themselves, their collaboration with various popular bike brands has put them on a permanent and rather high ranked spot in the motorcycle market. Now planning to enter the Indian motorcycling scene, Husqvarna is looking to make a significant impact by introducing the Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401. With that in mind, here are four things you should know about Husqvarna’s Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401:

The name

The name derives from vit and pilen, which essentially means white and arrow in Swedish. Consequently, svartpilen means black arrow in Swedish. Marketing with such strong names, and carrying an intimidating street fighter stance, the “Huskies” are sure to pose a fierce competition.

The platform

related news

Husqvarna has decided to partner with the one Austrian brand which has revolutionised the Indian motorcycling scene, KTM. Sporting 373 CC engine and the signature orange alloys among other components, Husqvarna is gracefully, yet noticeably carrying the KTM influence.

First venture

Though being a veteran when it comes to building rough and tough motorcycles, this is Husqvarna’s first stint at a 400 CC street motorcycle built on the KTM frame.

Possible pricing

Since Husqvarna has collaborated with Bajaj owned KTM, it has decided to begin its global manufacturing from the KTM plant at Chakan. Although, because it carries a rather excellent name, it could be priced a little higher than its economic cousin, and could fall in the range of premium nakeds like BMW’s G310, or Kawasaki’s Z400.

While we have the first looks and teasers from Husqvarna, its impact on the Indian market will only be judged after it hits the streets, possibly by 2020.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.