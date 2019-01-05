Decoded: 4 things you should know about Husqvarna Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401

Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH is a quiet group of engineers and designers, that specialises in motocross, enduro and supermoto motorcycles. While not being motorcycle manufacturers themselves, their collaboration with various popular bike brands has put them on a permanent and rather high ranked spot in the motorcycle market. Now planning to enter the Indian motorcycling scene, Husqvarna is looking to make a significant impact by introducing the Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401. With that in mind, here are four things you should know about Husqvarna’s Vitpilen and Swartpilen 401:

The name

The name derives from vit and pilen, which essentially means white and arrow in Swedish. Consequently, svartpilen means black arrow in Swedish. Marketing with such strong names, and carrying an intimidating street fighter stance, the “Huskies” are sure to pose a fierce competition.

The platform

Husqvarna has decided to partner with the one Austrian brand which has revolutionised the Indian motorcycling scene, KTM. Sporting 373 CC engine and the signature orange alloys among other components, Husqvarna is gracefully, yet noticeably carrying the KTM influence.

First venture

Though being a veteran when it comes to building rough and tough motorcycles, this is Husqvarna’s first stint at a 400 CC street motorcycle built on the KTM frame.

Possible pricing

Since Husqvarna has collaborated with Bajaj owned KTM, it has decided to begin its global manufacturing from the KTM plant at Chakan. Although, because it carries a rather excellent name, it could be priced a little higher than its economic cousin, and could fall in the range of premium nakeds like BMW’s G310, or Kawasaki’s Z400.

While we have the first looks and teasers from Husqvarna, its impact on the Indian market will only be judged after it hits the streets, possibly by 2020.