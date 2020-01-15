App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Housing.com

Concept cars that offer a glimpse into the future of Indian automobiles

Although there are a few automobile manufacturers that are giving the expo a miss, there are some concept cars from other OEMs that give us a glimpse into the future of Indian automobiles.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

The latest iteration of the Auto Expo is around the corner and expectations of enthusiasts are raised considerably. Although there are a few automobile manufacturers that are giving the expo a miss, there are some concept cars from other OEMs that give us a glimpse into the future of Indian automobiles.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz recently entered the electric vehicle segment with the EQ lineup. This includes its smallest offering, the EQA that made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It has a claimed range of 400+ km on a full charge, with a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds. This is because of its 271 PS/499 Nm making motor which powers all the wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro E

Though the Futuro-E was mistaken to be a hatchback at first, it was revealed to be a fully electric SUV. It will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and the company will announce further details of the EV then. However, it is speculated that the company could also offer the Futuro-E with an internal combustion (IC) engine with petrol and diesel options.

Renault HBC

Renault is gearing up to unveil a prototype version of its latest offering in the subcompact SUV segment. Codenamed the HBC, the French carmaker is expected to launch the car by next year. It should also showcase a concept version of a sedan that would rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, along with a Kwid-based sedan. Both cars should be underpinned by the CMF-A platform and could borrow their powertrain options from the Triber MPV.

Volkswagen ID.Crozz

German carmaker Volkswagen is expected to showcase a production-spec version of the ID Crozz. It is the latest model in the company’s fully electric ID lineup and offers an NEDC certified 500 km of range. It derives its energy from a 306 PS making electric motor and is expected to support fast charging.

Skoda Vision IN

Skoda is also expected to unveil its offering in the subcompact SUV segment in the form of the Vision IN concept. It is expected to be based on the Czech carmaker’s Kodiaq and could feature a 1-litre TSI unit making 115 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It should be offered with the choice between a manual and a DSG gearbox.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #EQA #Futuro-E #HBC #ID.Crozz #Maruti Suzuki #Mercedes-Benz #Renault #Skoda #Technology #trends #Vision IN #Volkswagen

