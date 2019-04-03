China's Evoke Motorcycles plans India entry with electric bike codenamed Project M1

Chinese e-bike manufacturer Evoke has taken an interest in the Indian two-wheeler market, with plans to debut in India soon. The all-electric motorcycle company is working on a new entry-level project for India, codenamed the Project M1.

The upcoming bike is expected to rival the existing 125-150CC gas-guzzling motorcycles in India. According to the company's official website, "By simplifying the riding mechanics and integrating smart technology, we have eliminated a rider’s learning curve, expensive maintenance costs and dependencies on fossil fuel."

As per an interview with Autocar professional, Evoke Motorcycles' co-founder and CEO, Nathan Siy, revealed the company's plans for its entry in India. Along with developing a new motorcycle, Evoke Motorcycles is also looking to open an electric vehicle (EV) design centre in India. The company also plans to localise most of its bike, with the powertrain being one of the few imports. Siy also says that India may play a considerable role in the production and distribution of its products around the world.

The company is currently looking forward to setting up cost-effective charging stations. Siy says that the company is offering ultra-fast charging options in the international markets, with a 7.7 kW charger which can recharge single battery modules to 80 % in 15 minutes. The company is also offering a bigger 50kW charger which can charge 3+ battery modules at the same time.