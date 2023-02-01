Budget 2023: FM reinforces need for old vehicle replacement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman presents the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' on February 1. Finance Minister said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the last full budget of the second term of the Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024. In her speech, Sitharaman said the government’s focus is on wide-ranging reforms and some policies implemented through ‘Sabka Prayas’. Here are the top pointers from FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech.

With an aim to spread awareness about the auto scrappage policy in order to spur the phasing out of end-of-life vehicles, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha of Parliament, reaffirmed that replacing old polluting vehicles will be very necessary to further our objective of green growth in the economy.

“Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy. I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of Centre and State governments,” stated Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget.

The scrappage policy is a programme that encourages vehicle owners to scrap vehicles older than 15 years old and purchase new ones instead. One of the key advantages of such a policy is that it would curb air pollution by removing older and more polluting vehicles from the roads.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MORTH) in Sept 2021 implemented the policy for setting up automated fitness testing stations and registered scrapping facilities. The move was necessitated to enable a digital and user-friendly implementation of the scrapping scheme in order to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an eco-friendly manner.

FM stated “After supporting the replacement of vehicles by the central government, states will also be supported in replacing old vehicles. “

Industry analysts reckon that replacing old government vehicles will provide a fillip to the economy. It would translate into growing orderbooks of auto companies, increased output and create jobs. This was last done in India on a mass scale around 2008 after the Lehman brothers collapse.