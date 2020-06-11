App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bookings for 2020 Triumph Street Triple R unofficially begin at select dealerships

The R variant was always the Street Triple’s top-spec variant, but back in 2017, the RS came around. Triumph brought this bike to India alongside the base S variant, but the R never saw Indian shores

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Triumph recently launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India and it was only matter of time before the updated Street Triple R made its way here. Reports are now coming in that select dealerships are accepting bookings for the Street Triple R, a bike that was not available before in India.

The R variant was always the Street Triple’s top-spec variant, but back in 2017, the RS came around. Triumph brought this bike to India alongside the base S variant, but the R never saw Indian shores. The new development can be attributed to the change in the company’s line-up of Street Triples itself.

The Street Triple R will replace the older Street Triple S in India. This means the same 765cc inline triple engine, but is a little lower on performance figures. The Street Triple R’s motor churns out 116 PS and 73 Nm of torque.

Close

It does miss out the TFT dash and some other styling elements, but it gets a fully adjustable shocks, bi-directional quickshifter and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

related news

There is no official word out yet about the Street Triple R’s prices. However, expect a slightly higher price than outgoing Street Triple S. When it launches, the the Triumph Street Triple R will rival the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, BMW F 900 R and the Ducati Monster 821.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Triumph #Triumph Motorcycles #Triumph Street Triple R

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.