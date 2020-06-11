Bookings for 2020 Triumph Street Triple R unofficially begin at select dealerships

Triumph recently launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India and it was only matter of time before the updated Street Triple R made its way here. Reports are now coming in that select dealerships are accepting bookings for the Street Triple R, a bike that was not available before in India.

The R variant was always the Street Triple’s top-spec variant, but back in 2017, the RS came around. Triumph brought this bike to India alongside the base S variant, but the R never saw Indian shores. The new development can be attributed to the change in the company’s line-up of Street Triples itself.

The Street Triple R will replace the older Street Triple S in India. This means the same 765cc inline triple engine, but is a little lower on performance figures. The Street Triple R’s motor churns out 116 PS and 73 Nm of torque.

It does miss out the TFT dash and some other styling elements, but it gets a fully adjustable shocks, bi-directional quickshifter and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

There is no official word out yet about the Street Triple R’s prices. However, expect a slightly higher price than outgoing Street Triple S. When it launches, the the Triumph Street Triple R will rival the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, BMW F 900 R and the Ducati Monster 821.