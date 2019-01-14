App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW R 1250 GS launch in 2019: What we know about the offroader

Things you should know about 2019 BMW R 1250 GS offroader

Advait Berde
Upon launch the 1250 GS will replace the current 1200 GS and is expected to go on sale globally in the next couple of months. (Image source: BMW)
Upon launch the 1250 GS will replace the current 1200 GS and is expected to go on sale globally in the next couple of months. (Image source: BMW)
The BMW R 1200 GS has been in the market for a while and riders swear by it for its reliability on terrains less travelled.  Now, BMW gearing  up for the launch of the BMW R 1250 GS another full-fledged off-road bike, built on and for the dirt in 2019. Let's take a look at the offerings that the BMW R 1250 GS has in store.

BMW’s ShiftCam Technology

Starting with what defines BMW, the R 1250 GS is equipped with the company's latest in valve timing technology. ShiftCam technology's primary purpose is to control the timing of the valves, for efficient fuel consumption, and better use of resulting power.

Boxer engine

Another of BMW’s trademarks, the R 1250 GS has a flat twin boxer engine, as opposed to the conventional inline four engines found in most superbikes. While this makes the R 1250 GS unique, it also gives it tremendous torque and stability, both of which are necessary for off-roading.

Axle Drive

In it's bid to spruce up offroading capabilities BMW has equipped the GS with axle drive, rather than the conventional chain-sprocket. This eliminates the risk of the chain slipping, or the sprocket getting damaged and offers a smoother ride.

Customisations

The BMW R 1250 GS has a lot of parts. Luckily, most of these parts are adjustable or removable as per rider needs. This facilitates natural weight reduction, aerodynamic adjustments, as well as a comfortable riding experience. Parts like LED headlamps, crossbars, windscreen and high handlebars also add to ease in riding.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 09:39 am

