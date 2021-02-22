English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Bharat Forge to make armoured vehicles for Indian armed forces

The agreement Bharat Forge and Paramount Group will see the production of Kalyani M4 - a multi-role platform designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Bharat Forge | The company and Paramount Group announced agreement for the production of protected vehicles in India.

Bharat Forge | The company and Paramount Group announced agreement for the production of protected vehicles in India.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge will make armoured vehicles in India in partnership with South African company Paramount Group.

The two companies signed the pact on the sidelines of the ongoing International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi on February 22.

The agreement will see the production of Kalyani M4 a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.

“It is intended that the ‘Kalyani M4’ will see service with the Indian armed forces in the very near future. The Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments," a statement from the two companies said.

Bharat Forge further claimed that the Kalyani M4 offered the best in-class levels of ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs due to its innovative design, built on a flat-floor monocoque hull.

Close

Related stories

Formed in 1994 the Paramount Group is a global aerospace and technology company with manufacturing operations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It has been producing a broad range of advanced armoured and mine-protected vehicles.

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge said, “This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies, which have matching synergies and complementary capabilities. The Kalyani M4 is a new generation vehicle and we want to position it as the ‘future of protection’ in all markets world-wide.”

The Kalyani M4 is based on one of Paramount Group’s flagship armoured vehicles, Mbombe 4,  designed specifically for in-country production in India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Bharat Forge #Business #Technology
first published: Feb 22, 2021 09:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.