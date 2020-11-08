Bentley to lead the charge into an all-electric future with the new Beyond100 strategy

With the move towards an all-electric future gathering steam in the auto industry, a lot of automakers have come up with big plans for zero emission vehicles. Now British manufacturer Bentley has also joined the league.

The Volkswagen-owned brand recently said it intended to phase out combustion engines completely. With its first electric car set for launch in 2025, the company plans to have only plug-in hybrids and electric cars available by 2026, and go fully electric by 2030.

This may come as a surprise as Bentley is known for its luxury cars powered by roaring 12-cylinder engines. However, with its base in Crewe, and with the British government deliberating an outright ban on internal combustion engines (ICEs) by 2030, Bentley probably has no option.

However, the carmaker seems positive about the change. “Since 1919, Bentley has defined luxury grand touring. Being at the forefront of progress is part of our DNA - the original Bentley boys were pioneers and leaders. Now, as we look Beyond100, we will continue to lead by reinventing the company and becoming the world’s benchmark luxury car business,” Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bentley Motors, said.

Bentley is already working on two more plug-in hybrids for 2021. This will be in addition to the existing Bentley Bentayga and a further confirmation of its plans to have its entire lineup available with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) options by 2023.

It’s first electric car in 2025, since details are scarce at the moment, will most likely be something similar to the Jaguar I-Pace and will be built on an entirely new platform. Additionally, a whole new lineup of electric cars is being planned, but exactly how many isn’t known.

"Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury,” Hallmark said.