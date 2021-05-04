Bentley to develop its first electric SUV, signals start of EV-only push

Playing on the current trend of electric vehicles (EVs), Bentley also seems to be working on its first electric car, an SUV, and media reports indicate that this will mark the beginning of the luxury brand’s journey into an EV-only space.

According to a report on carmagazineuk.com, the new Bentley is slated to arrive in 2025, still a long way away, but the importance will be its electric push. With electric paving the way to a new silent network of roads, automakers across the globe are already in the process of developing their own electric cars, if they haven’t revealed one already.

The report says the EV will be built around Volkswagen Group’s Artemis platform; so this means an Audi collaboration. Speaking to the publication, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors said, “Looking forward to electrification, we're going to have closer synergies with Audi.”

“But we will continue to have strong relationships with both brands (Audi and Porsche), and we see this as an opportunity, not a risk. No question – we are electrifying. And we need to find the best way to fast-track that, and to lead the technology charge,” he said.

Hallmark confirmed that the company's first electric car is expected to arrive by 2025. Later this year, however, the plug-in hybrid versions of the Flying Spur and the Continental GT are expected to be launched.