MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Bentley to develop its first electric SUV, signals start of EV-only push

The Bentley EV will be built around Volkswagen Group’s Artemis platform, which means an Audi collaboration.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST

Playing on the current trend of electric vehicles (EVs), Bentley also seems to be working on its first electric car, an SUV, and media reports indicate that this will mark the beginning of the luxury brand’s journey into an EV-only space.

According to a report on carmagazineuk.com, the new Bentley is slated to arrive in 2025, still a long way away, but the importance will be its electric push. With electric paving the way to a new silent network of roads, automakers across the globe are already in the process of developing their own electric cars, if they haven’t revealed one already.

The report says the EV will be built around Volkswagen Group’s Artemis platform; so this means an Audi collaboration. Speaking to the publication, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors said, “Looking forward to electrification, we're going to have closer synergies with Audi.”

“But we will continue to have strong relationships with both brands (Audi and Porsche), and we see this as an opportunity, not a risk. No question – we are electrifying. And we need to find the best way to fast-track that, and to lead the technology charge,” he said.

Hallmark confirmed that the company's first electric car is expected to arrive by 2025. Later this year, however, the plug-in hybrid versions of the Flying Spur and the Continental GT are expected to be launched.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Bentley #Technology
first published: May 4, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.