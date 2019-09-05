Bajaj Pulsar range to get BSVI upgrade soon

Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, is gearing up to update its fleet for the upcoming BSVI emission norms. While an official statement hasn’t been released, it is expected that the company will update its entire lineup of Pulsar motorcycles.

This could include the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220, along with the recently launched Pulsar 125 Neon. All the motorcycles in the lineup feature carburetted engines, apart from the Pulsar RS 200. It is expected that Bajaj Auto will add a fuel injector to all other motorcycles, to improve fuel efficiency.

The addition of a fuel injector could increase the price of these motorcycles by Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. It should be easy for the company to switch the fuel controller, as the NS 200 is currently equipped with a carburettor version of the same fuel-injected engine equipped in the RS 200. This means that the company can switch from a carburetted engine to a fuel-injected one without much effort.