App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Pulsar range to get BSVI upgrade soon

All the motorcycles in the lineup feature carburetted engines, apart from the Pulsar RS 200.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, is gearing up to update its fleet for the upcoming BSVI emission norms. While an official statement hasn’t been released, it is expected that the company will update its entire lineup of Pulsar motorcycles.

This could include the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220, along with the recently launched Pulsar 125 Neon. All the motorcycles in the lineup feature carburetted engines, apart from the Pulsar RS 200. It is expected that Bajaj Auto will add a fuel injector to all other motorcycles, to improve fuel efficiency.

The addition of a fuel injector could increase the price of these motorcycles by Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. It should be easy for the company to switch the fuel controller, as the NS 200 is currently equipped with a carburettor version of the same fuel-injected engine equipped in the RS 200. This means that the company can switch from a carburetted engine to a fuel-injected one without much effort.

Close
The Pulsar range made its debut in India in 2001, with the Pulsar Twins being the first in the lineup. These were a pair of 150/180cc motorcycles which had a two-valve air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine. It made 12/15 BHP of maximum power, depending on the variant. Both motorcycles had segment-leading features back in the day, which helped propel the popularity of the Pulsar range to modern standards.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Pulsar #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.