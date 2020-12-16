Bajaj launches Platina 100KS at Rs 51,667; brings in new features, aesthetic upgrades

Bajaj Auto has just launched the Platina 100 Kick Start at a price of Rs 51,667, ex-showroom.

The Platina 100 Kick Start gets a host of new features for the new model including some aesthetic upgrades as well.

Design-wise, the new Platina Kick Start remains similar to the electric start save for a few additional features. The bike gets the same headlamp unit that includes a strip of LED DRLs sitting atop the main headlamp, a protective tank pad, new indicators and mirrors as well as wide rubber footpegs for better comfort. The Kick start however, also gets a new set of hand guards that look fairly fine on the little commuter.

Additionally, the Platina Kick Start also gets the new spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension. The company says this adds 15 percent more comfort on long rides. It also gets a quilted seat and tubeless tyres for more convenience.

Powering the Platina 100 Kick Start is the same 102cc single cylinder engine. This produces 7.9 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. All of this is transmitted via a 4-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lakh motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.”

The new Bajaj Platina 100KS is available across all dealerships and comes in two colour options – Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver Decals.