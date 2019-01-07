App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto tech wars: Mercedes is now aiming for the top spot

Where does Mercedes stand in its efforts to be among top two players to scale automobile tech

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

With automobile tech improving day by day, the competition between car manufacturers has grown fiercer than before. Cars being produced are cutting edge concerning technology, design, purpose or sheer luxury.

Google threw its hat in when it said it is in the process of launching Waymo - an automatic system to robotise taxis - which are essentially self-driving vehicles, for customers. This has caused car giants like General Motors and Volkswagen also to plan and enter the taxi business.

Not wanting to miss out on the “robotaxi” bandwagon, Mercedes Benz is gearing up to develop the self-driving tech.

Although the German manufacturer aims to perfect the technology, it does not seek to be the pioneer in the same. Google’s Waymo division has completed the most test miles with prototype vehicles, and with promising results on the charts, it has sparked a fierce fight among car manufacturers.

related news

In an interview with German paper Welt am Sonntag, Mercedes-Benz executive Christoph Schroeder said, “We need to be among the top two competitors who are in a position to scale up the technology and bring it into series production.”

Mercedes is known for being a pioneer in car technologies, with masterpieces like the AMG GT-R, SLS and SLK series under its belt. Also, Mercedes is also a segment leader when it comes to heavy-duty luxury vehicles, like the GLA class.

Now, it will be interesting to see which segment Mercedes prefers to make its guinea pig, to work on the driverless car technology. Although the concept is still under wraps, it could be assumed that Mercedes could choose the rather economical A-class as its contender.

Whether Mercedes stands true to its word will be seen later, but the acceptance of the “robotaxi” challenge by the German car maker is indicating towards an advanced, driverless car-hailing service in the future.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.