Auto Expo 2020: Nearly two dozen electric vehicles to charge up event

At least 10 manufacturers will unveil nearly 24 electric concept and production ready models at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, double the number compared to the previous edition of the biennial event.

The biggest draw for the six lakh visitors expected at the eight-day event will be the fact that many of these models will actually make their way to the showrooms rather than being on paper.

The 2018 Auto Expo saw about 11 electric vehicle unveilings and zero launches.

From hatchbacks to compact and large five-seater sports utility vehicles (SUV) to urban commercial mobility concepts, there will be a variety of electric vehicle models on display at the event.

French carmaker Renault will showcase four electric models at the Auto Expo including two production ready models. The other two models will be concept vehicles. The electric version of the Kwid, which has a good chance coming to India, will be one of the models on display.

Three of the 14 models on display by SAIC-owned MG Motor will be powered by electric motors. The three models are E200 Marvel X, ZS, eMG6. Only the ZS, which has clocked over 2800 bookings in a few weeks, is commercially launched in India by the company at Rs 20 lakh.

SUV-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil four electric vehicles. These are likely to be electric variants of the XUV500, KUV100 and XUV300. A small urban electric mobility concept that will be similar to a quadricycle (like the Bajaj Qute) will also be unveiled.

Tata Motors will line-up the Altroz electric vehicle alongside the Nexon electric which was launched a few days back. The Mumbai-based company has promised to launch four battery electric vehicles in 24 months. The company already has the electric Tigor on sale.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki has announced the global unveiling of the Futuro E, a concept electric SUV, at the Expo. Although details of the vehicle are not yet disclosed it is expected to be the same size of the Tata Nexon EV.

In addition, the production version of Maruti’s first EV for India - which it has been testing for some time - will also be on display. Targeted at the commercial buyer this India-specific EV will debut in the second half of this year.

Germany’s biggest automaker Volkswagen, which is making a return to the Auto Expo after skipping the last edition, will unveil one model from the ID range of electric cars. The electric car will be one of the several other models on display including four SUVs slated for India launch.

Sister companies, Hyundai and Kia, will showcase Kona and Soul electric SUVs. Both the models have already debuted in the 2018 Auto Expo.

Chinese automakers, FAW Haima, Great Wall Motors and Changan, will unveil a slew of electric vehicles. Great Wall which has an operational R&D center in Bengaluru will showcase EVs under the Ora brand.

Mercedes-Benz, the only luxury car maker to mark its presence at the Expo, will showcase the EQC, one its first fully-electric luxury compact SUV. This vehicle is set for debut in April this year.

In the 2018 Auto Expo, electric models on display were, Tata Racemo, Hyundai Ioniq, Renault Trezor, BMW i3, Suzuki e-survivor, Honda Sport EV concept, Honda NeuV concept, Renault Zoe e-sport, Kia Soul EV, Mahindra eKUV and the Mahindra e-Verito.