All you should know about TVS Zeppelin

At the upcoming Auto Show in 2020, major automobile manufacturers are gearing up to showcase their latest and upcoming products. This includes Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, who is expected to unveil its first cruiser.

The bikemaker had previously showcased the Zeppelin at the 2018 Auto Expo, where it featured the 220cc single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Apache RTR 200 4V. However, it gets a bored-out version of the engine, which makes 20 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine sends power to the wheel via a belt-drive, which further smoothens torque delivery.

TVS is expected to equip the Zeppelin with a bio-electric key that will allow riders to start the motorcycle using their fingerprint. It is also expected to get an HD camera placed on the LED headlight, which could function as an action camera as well as a dash cam.