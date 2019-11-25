App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about TVS Zeppelin

The bikemaker had previously showcased the Zeppelin at the 2018 Auto Expo, where it featured the 220cc single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Apache RTR 200 4V.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the upcoming Auto Show in 2020, major automobile manufacturers are gearing up to showcase their latest and upcoming products. This includes Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, who is expected to unveil its first cruiser.

The bikemaker had previously showcased the Zeppelin at the 2018 Auto Expo, where it featured the 220cc single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Apache RTR 200 4V. However, it gets a bored-out version of the engine, which makes 20 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine sends power to the wheel via a belt-drive, which further smoothens torque delivery.

TVS is expected to equip the Zeppelin with a bio-electric key that will allow riders to start the motorcycle using their fingerprint. It is also expected to get an HD camera placed on the LED headlight, which could function as an action camera as well as a dash cam.

Close
The motorcycle is also expected to be equipped with spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli sport demon tyres, upside down (USD) forks and a monoshock at the back. Though TVS is yet to reveal further details of the motorcycle, it can be safely assumed that it will launch the Zeppelin in India by 2020. It should get a price tag around Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and the Suzuki Intruder, among others.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #TVS #Zeppelin

