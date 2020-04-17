2020 Triumph Street Triple RS finally gets an April 22 launch date

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was supposed to go on sale in India in March but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, it had to be postponed. The company has finally announced a date (April 22) and while the lockdown is still in place, the launch will be telecast online.

The Triumph Street Triple RS is one of the best bikes in its class. Even before the update it had amazing specs. The new 2020 version tops that list too with an updated 768cc single-cylinder that churns out an impressive 123 PS and 79 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox complete with bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The design too has been updated. The most noticeable update is the headlamp unit. It is still the same split set up, but features LED DRLs that seem to form eyebrows making the bike look like its angry at something. The whole look is more aggressive than the outgoing model.

The new bike will also get a new full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone as well as GoPro.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is all set to launch on April 22. You can catch it live on the company’s twitter handle. As for pricing, the current-gen naked is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh and the new bike could be in the same vicinity. The Street Triple goes up against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, the 890 Duke and the Ducati Monster 821.