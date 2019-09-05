App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT unveiled with aesthetic updates

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has added a “Glass Sparkle Black” colour to the available options of the V-Strom 650 XT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki recently unveiled the latest iteration of its mid-capacity adventure tourer, the V-Strom 650 XT. The motorcycle received some aesthetic upgrades, along with a new paint scheme, but remains mechanically unchanged.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has added a “Glass Sparkle Black” colour to the available options of the V-Strom 650 XT, which will be sold alongside the current range of paint schemes. This paint scheme is currently available in the international markets, though it is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon.

Apart from this, the motorcycle is mechanically unchanged. It carries forward its 645cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine which makes 71 PS of maximum power and 62.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Close

Suzuki also recently unveiled a special variant of the motorcycle, called the V-Strom 650 XT Adventure. True to its name, the Adventure tag adds crash protection and touring accessories to the motorcycle. These include aluminium panniers, handlebar brace, handguards, an engine cowl, mirror extensions, centre stand and a crash guard as standard. These accessories were previously offered as addons for the standard V-Strom 650 XT.

related news

The motorcycle has a price tag of Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pitted against the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Benelli TRK 502, among others.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Technology #trends #V Strom 650 XT

