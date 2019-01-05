2019 Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement: Top 5 features you need to know about the SUV

Czech car maker Skoda introduced its first three-row SUV Kodiaq in 2017. Since then, it has remained Skoda’s flagship, as well as a popular choice among luxury SUV owners. For two years, Skoda continued selling the Kodiaq as a single trim car, without any variants. But come 2019, Skoda has launched two new trim levels for the Kodiaq — the Laurin and Klement. While primarily being just add-ons for the car, they do add flair to the looks and feel of Kodiaq. With that in mind, here is a list of five things you need to know about 2019 Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement:

Design

Skoda has inculcated subtle design changes, which are bound to be noticed by the trained eye and appeal to a passerby as well. Minimalistic changes like the LAURIN & KLEMENT badge, sitting on the front wings are gracefully complemented by the KODIAQ-embossed aluminium door sill scuff plates that entice you into the interior.

Added convenience features

Skoda takes its tagline, “Simply clever” a little too seriously. That is why, it has gone the extra mile to introduce the ‘Simply Clever’ features, like a Power Nap Package, which helps the rear passengers sleep soundly on a long journey, or the Door edge protection, which prevents the door from getting scratched in case it is opened close to a wall or a garage door.

Virtual cockpit

You read that right. You get a fully customisable, fighter-plane like digital instrument panel that offers a variety of vital information at the flick of your finger.

Parking assistance

In a city like Mumbai, it is tough to park a scooter, let alone a gigantic SUV. Luckily, Skoda was kind enough to provide us with Hands-free Parking, which minimises the hassle of parking in tight spots by automatically selecting an appropriate parking place in a row of parallel or perpendicularly parked vehicles. How convenient!

Engine

The grandeur of Laurin and Klement is suitably accompanied by impressive performance. The 2.0L Turbocharged diesel engine generates 150 PS of power and 340 Nm of torque, which is mated to a butter smooth automatic transmission.

This was a list of five things you need to know about 2019 Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement. The Kodiaq is undoubtedly going to be more of a head turner because of these two trim levels now.