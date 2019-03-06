2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel: All you need to know

British luxury SUV manufacturer Land Rover has revealed the latest version of its armoured SUV, the Range Rover Sentinel. Developed under the company’s Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations the SUV has been upgraded with more power, all-terrain abilities and occupant protection.

The first among the upgrades is a five-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, which makes 380PS of peak power. That is an increase of 40PS over the previous generation’s V6 petrol, which allows it to hit the 100kmph mark in 10.4 seconds from a standstill. Its top speed has been limited to 193 kmph.

One of the highlights of its update is the bulletproof glass which protects occupants from attacks. The protection system of the SUV is in accordance with full ballistic and blast certification and can bear modern and unconventional attacks, including improvised explosive device (IED) blasts.

Its wheels have been redesigned as well to incorporate a run-flat system, which allows the vehicle to be driven over distances of more than 50 km at speeds of 80kmph on a damaged tyre. The interior is decked with Land Rovers Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, complete with two 10-inch high-resolution touch screen units. Along with updated exterior aesthetics such as LED lightings, the Sentinel comes with an optional Black Pack which adds black trims to increase the sophistication of the vehicle.

Land Rover will introduce the updated Range Rover Sentinel at the Home Office Security and Policing show from 5-7 March 2019, at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.